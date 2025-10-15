Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0%

QCOM opened at $161.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

