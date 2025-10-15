Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 236,096 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after buying an additional 215,626 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 160,738 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,209.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 149,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 137,859 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 57,996 shares during the period.

Shares of PDEC opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

