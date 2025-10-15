Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2025

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:ASTGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 521,082 shares changing hands.

Ascent Resources Trading Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of £3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.56.

Ascent Resources (LON:ASTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Resources had a positive return on equity of 432.64% and a negative net margin of 3,901.89%.

About Ascent Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

