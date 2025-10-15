Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 521,082 shares changing hands.

Ascent Resources Trading Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of £3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.56.

Get Ascent Resources alerts:

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Resources had a positive return on equity of 432.64% and a negative net margin of 3,901.89%.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.