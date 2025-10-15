Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $10.16. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 6,251 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th.
Read Our Latest Report on AMNF
Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 48.23%.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Armanino Foods of Distinction
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- After Gold Blast Soars Past $4,000, BofA Eyes $5,000 in 2026
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Buyback Boom: 3 Companies Betting Big on Themselves
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Analysts Flock to Upgrade DELL After Big AI-Server Guidance Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.