Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $10.16. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 6,251 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $312.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 48.23%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

