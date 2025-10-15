Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 149,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,687,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after buying an additional 113,664 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 72,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE SLB opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

