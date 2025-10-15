Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA Shares Bought by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,361,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $227,452.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,469.32. This trade represents a 26.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $178,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 977,428 shares in the company, valued at $77,637,106.04. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $1,965,658 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Ambarella Stock Up 0.2%

Ambarella stock opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 2.10. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

