Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and traded as low as $78.12. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $78.64, with a volume of 55,454 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMADY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amadeus IT Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 27.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

