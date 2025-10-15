AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.23 and traded as high as C$5.39. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 20,839 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.25.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 3.2%

AirBoss of America Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.67.

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.

