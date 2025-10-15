AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires 57,350 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $35,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 630.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $222.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

