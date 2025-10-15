Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $287,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Barings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

