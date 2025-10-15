Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $106.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.