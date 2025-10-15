Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.
iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance
iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $106.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Global Tech ETF Profile
iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.
