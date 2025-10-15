Aberdeen Group plc Buys 19,011 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.12% of Jacobs Solutions worth $18,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,986,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of J opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $158.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

