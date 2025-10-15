5,430 Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,522.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

