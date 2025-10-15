3,519 Shares in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Acquired by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.6%

SNX opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $167.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $129,012.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,585.68. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,403.18. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $430,163. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.