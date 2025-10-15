324 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of VGT stock opened at $745.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $771.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $719.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.86. The company has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
