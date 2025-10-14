Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 84.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 79,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $946,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $262.83.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $244.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.92. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

