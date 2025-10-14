Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

BND opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

