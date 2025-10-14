TD Asset Management Inc Sells 504,324 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,324 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $628,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,812.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $109.07 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The company had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.