TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $219,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,422,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,651,390,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United Rentals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in United Rentals by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,561,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,406,000 after acquiring an additional 120,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $974.44 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $1,004.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $939.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $789.00.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $952.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.13.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

