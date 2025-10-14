TD Asset Management Inc Has $366.95 Million Stake in Deere & Company $DE

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $366,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.88.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6%

DE stock opened at $439.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.26. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

