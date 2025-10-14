TD Asset Management Inc Has $273.49 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,298,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 347,854 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $273,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.8% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.18%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

