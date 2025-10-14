TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in BCE, Inc. $BCE

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,904,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274,067 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $197,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of BCE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,249,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,101,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,574,000 after purchasing an additional 222,432 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BCE by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,181,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,679,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of BCE by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,649,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.50.

BCE Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE BCE opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.63. BCE, Inc. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $33.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 437.93%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.