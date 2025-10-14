TD Asset Management Inc Buys 3,968 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,219,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $316,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 330,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 69,675 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

