Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,281 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

