Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Westwind Capital bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $247.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $252.42.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.