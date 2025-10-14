Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF $ABLD

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF (BATS:ABLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,559,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,484,000. Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF comprises about 0.4% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 79.99% of Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of BATS:ABLD opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24.

The Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF (ABLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Yield Enhanced Real Asset index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide exposure to US real assets companies of all sizes with strong free cash flow, earnings, and dividend yield. ABLD was launched on Dec 13, 2021 and is issued by Abacus.

