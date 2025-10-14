Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $9.53 Million in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 297,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $941,000. Salus Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 194,951 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

