Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IVLU opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.