Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.