Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,519 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $186.92 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

