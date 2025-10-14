Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $558,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 200,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 917,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,254,000 after buying an additional 486,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

