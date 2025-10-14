Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC Position Raised by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 607,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,046,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 403,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,123,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,017,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,753.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 160,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 151,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $225.14 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $229.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

