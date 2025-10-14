Bayforest Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories makes up about 0.5% of Bayforest Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLAB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.13.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB stock opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.51. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $1,161,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,051,895.44. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,070 shares of company stock worth $1,703,472. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

