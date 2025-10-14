Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Bayforest Capital Ltd decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises 0.6% of Bayforest Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,422 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $23,239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,399,000 after buying an additional 2,186,862 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 236.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,394,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after buying an additional 1,683,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 37.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,831,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,853,000 after buying an additional 1,603,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.29 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $995,147.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,658.34. This represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 146,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,224,656.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,815.65. The trade was a 38.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,851,961 shares of company stock worth $14,775,168 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.