27,220 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 407.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,228,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 171.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 102,673 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.56. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $122.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

