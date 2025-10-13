Welch Group LLC Grows Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $95.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.72. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

