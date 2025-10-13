Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Corpay by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $280.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.57. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.02 and a 12 month high of $400.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corpay

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.