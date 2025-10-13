Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Bank Degroof cut ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Arete Research raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $957.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,001.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $936.19 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,059.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $368.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $834.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

