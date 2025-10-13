Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF $VGUS Position Raised by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF worth $22,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF stock opened at $75.53 on Monday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (VGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Short Treasury index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VGUS was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

