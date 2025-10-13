US Bancorp DE Sells 2,948 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE O opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

