SW Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. $AIRS

SW Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. AirSculpt Technologies makes up about 5.2% of SW Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SW Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of AirSculpt Technologies worth $21,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.75.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

AIRS opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 2.53.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

