SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,782 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 4.56% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $108,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,903.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $80.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

