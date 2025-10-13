SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stake in WK Kellogg Co. $KLG

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,414,000 after purchasing an additional 245,555 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in WK Kellogg by 10.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,447,000 after purchasing an additional 403,970 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in WK Kellogg by 280.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,038,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,966 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in WK Kellogg by 17.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,939,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,574,000 after purchasing an additional 444,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in WK Kellogg by 15.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,756,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 240,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas set a $23.00 target price on WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded WK Kellogg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.88.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE KLG opened at $23.00 on Monday. WK Kellogg Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $611.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.36 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 1.31%.The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.38%.

WK Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.