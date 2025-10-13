Rice Partnership LLC Sells 224 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,312.80. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,338 shares of company stock valued at $59,062,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $237.49 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $256.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.97 and its 200 day moving average is $189.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

