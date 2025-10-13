Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 128.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NU by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NU by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Santander raised NU to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.