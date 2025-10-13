MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up about 1.2% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $264.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $235.08.

CBOE stock opened at $244.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.55. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

