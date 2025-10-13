MGO One Seven LLC Sells 9,091 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $102.30 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.73.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

