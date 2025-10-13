Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stake in BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 39.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 579,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 165,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,531,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $4,613,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 229.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 46,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.64.

BOK Financial Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $108.46 on Monday. BOK Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $121.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.88.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.49 million during the quarter. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

