LRI Investments LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

LRI Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,673,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,415,000 after acquiring an additional 306,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after buying an additional 1,316,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after buying an additional 17,750,938 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $44.01 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.