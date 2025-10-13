LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UL Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,530,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,513,000 after acquiring an additional 305,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,473,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,333,000 after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $80,618,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $57,999,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 748,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

UL Solutions Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ULS stock opened at $72.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.04. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.55 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About UL Solutions

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.